Praise for co-operation at Holyhead's first ever St David's Day parade

Holyhead community leaders have united to praise the co-operation between schools and the support of businesses towards the first ever St David’s Day Parade.

This week, Town Mayoress, Ann Kennedy, and Town Clerk, Cliff Everett, announced the sale of tickets for the children’s St David’s Day concert at Holyhead Town Hall. Starting at 11am on March 1 the community is invited to enjoy a Welsh programme of performances by children from the local schools.

Cliff Everett said: “It’s been a good idea for the town, for all to come together to have an event like this in the Town Hall and to have the opportunity to see the young children perform. It’s also been great that everyone’s been cooperating on this most important day for Wales.”

The day will start with the schools’ and pre-school groups’ parade between 9:30 and 11am.

Gathering at St Mary’s Church at 9:30am, to sing the popular ‘Cofia Dewi’ song by Anglesey composer Ceri Gwyn, the children will parade to samba drums to the MônCF Pod and then St Cybi Church to sing more songs in Welsh.

In addition to pupils from the 8 schools in town, parents and children from Sure Start and Mudiad Ysgolion Meithrin will also parade, to be greeted by lovable characters such as Mr Urdd, Selog, Magi Ann and Dewin at the Town Library.

Councillor Ann Kennedy said: “It’s amazing that all the schools are coming together and that each of them is taking part in the procession. It’s a wonderful event for the town especially considering it’s going right through the centre of town. We’re all looking forward to taking part.”

More than the usual number of visitors are anticipated on the town pavements, as the local businesses are also getting into the festive spirit.

Alun Roberts from Communities First, who liaises the Holyhead business forum, said: “The enthusiastic response from local companies to the parade reflects a characteristic desire by the town’s businesses to seek prosperity and to support the young people’s success in celebrating their Welsh Heritage.”

Helen Thomas, from Menter Iaith Môn, is keen to welcome representatives from the National Eisteddfod to the town so that they can savour the Welsh welcome they can expect in Holyhead during August. She said: “It’s important that the Eisteddfod organisers experience the growing buzz in town, since the Welsh Welcome is key for local venues to attract some of the 150,000 visitors to this year’s Eisteddfod.”

The St David’s Day community concert tickets cost £1. The concert will start at 11am as the parade ends. The Town Library are supporting the festivities by offering drinks and Welsh cakes, for a contribution to the RNIB, between 11am and 1pm, extending a special welcome to the concert audience across when the concert ends at noon.