Speed restrictions imposed on a number of train routes across North Wales

Arriva Trains Wales is slowing down the pace of some of its services today.



Speed restrictions have been imposed on a number of routes as a result of Storm Doris. Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Wrexham and Powys are being battered by gusts of up to 80mph.

The following routes are affected:

Holyhead - Llandudno Junction (via Bangor)



Aberystwyth - Caersws (via Machynlleth)



Pwllheli - Machynlleth



Fishguard Harbour / Milford Haven / Pembroke Dock - Llanelli (via Carmarthen)



Shrewsbury - Birmingham Interational (via Wolverhampton & Birmingham New Street) - ATW services will not operate between Wolverhampton and Birmingham Intl between the hours of 9.30pm to 4.30pm.



Crewe - Manchester Piccadilly



Warrington Bank Quay - Manchester Oxford Road

The train operating company tweeted: