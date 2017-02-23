VIDEO: Storm Doris already making her presence known across North Wales

Published date: 23 February 2017 |
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
Read more articles by Suzanne Jordan  Email reporter

 

STORM Doris is making her presence known. 

The Amber Warning of wind - covering Flintshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Wrexham and Powys - has been in place from 6am today and will remain in place until 6pm. 


Colwyn Bay this morning

Strong winds are already being felt - The Met Office have warned that gusts of 70 to 80 mph are "possible".

The Met Office has stated that Storm Doris has rapidly "deepened" over the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson said: "It has under gone what we call Explosive Cyclogenisis making it a Weather Bomb."

