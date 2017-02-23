VIDEO: Storm Doris already making her presence known across North Wales

STORM Doris is making her presence known.

The Amber Warning of wind - covering Flintshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Wrexham and Powys - has been in place from 6am today and will remain in place until 6pm.



Colwyn Bay this morning



Strong winds are already being felt - The Met Office have warned that gusts of 70 to 80 mph are "possible".

The Met Office has stated that Storm Doris has rapidly "deepened" over the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson said: "It has under gone what we call Explosive Cyclogenisis making it a Weather Bomb."