Coronation Street stars mourn baby’s TV death on Anglesey beach

AN isolated Anglesey beach was the “ideal location” for a poignant scene watched by millions of Coronation Street viewers on Monday night.

Fans of the show saw the characters Steve McDonald and Michelle Connor – played by actors Simon Gregson and Kym Marsh – draw a heart on the sand beside the ebbing tide, and scatter the ashes of their characters’s dead baby Ruairi. In the storyline, the baby had been stil-lborn at 23 weeks.

The touching scene is believed to have been filmed back in January, somewhere in the Aberffraw area on the south west side of Anglesey.

Coronation Street chief publicity manager Alison Sinclair said: “It was a location that worked very well for filming purposes.

”It was very secluded and not overlooked. It was also a very beautiful location for a very poignant scene.”