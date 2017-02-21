Anglesey burglar who became a 'one-man crime wave' is jailed

A man with a drink problem who was sleeping rough in the Trearddur Bay area of Anglesey turned into “a one man crime wave” last summer, a judge said.

Defendant Barry Winters, 38, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four years and nine months on Tuesday after he admitted to two burglaries and an attempted burglary at local hotels, as well as at a nearby holiday home.

The judge, Mr Recorder Paul Hopkins QC, sitting at Mold Crown Court, warned him that unless he addressed his underlying dysfunctional behaviour then he would face longer and ever increasing periods of time behind bars.

Winters, he said, had an appalling record with previous convictions for more than 50 offences.

“You are plainly a career burglar and you will now face the consequences of your career choice,” the judge told him.

In late August, early September last year, you amounted to a one man crime wave in the Trearddur Bay area of Anglesey.”

The court heard that the burglar on one occasion claimed that he got lost while looking for a hotel toilet – and had in fact “broken out” rather than “broken in” to the premises.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Pope told how the first burglary occurred at The Seacroft Hotel when he burgled the office and got away with £5,700 from the safe.

He was captured on CCTV and identified by a local police officer.

Winters targeted the same hotel again and committed an attempted burglary there two nights later and burgled a holiday cottage in Ravenspoint Road, Trearddur Bay. While the owner was at home, he stole a purse from a table inside the property.

He was against caught on CCTV committing a burglary at The Trearddur Bay Hotel and stole £100 in cash and other items such as credit cards. The following morning workmen alerted police that a man was “out of it” at a nearby property which was under renovation.

Miss Pope told how the defendant met the criteria for a “three strikes” burglar – involving a statutory three year minimum sentence – for the second time.

The court heard that the hotel burglaries had affected staff, particularly those who locked up or who worked over night, and caused a general feeling of insecurity.

Simon Mintz, defending, said that the defendant was still a relatively young man who had a partner and two young children.

At the time, in the summer of last year, there had been a temporary break down in the relationship and “all self control abandoned him.” He had been recalled on licence.

There was no evidence of accomplishment, the sophistication of his offences should not be over-stated because he had not sought to disguise his appearance, and on the last occasion had been found in a drunken stupor close to the scene.

Winters appeared for sentence via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.