Brave boy Logan, 8, chosen as North Wales Chronicle's Child of the Year

WE can now reveal that the 2017 North Wales Chronicle’s Child of the Year will be eight-year-old Logan Sellers.

Over the past six months the Chronicle has covered the story of the brave little boy’s struggle with a rare type of cancer.

The Ysgol Tregarth school pupil has undergone months of gruelling cancer treatments in England, Wales and in America, where he received pioneering proton therapy.

Logan, from Cae Gwigin, Tal Y Bont, was diagnosed with Rhabdomysarcoma – a rare type of cancer that caused a tumour to grow rapidly behind his eye, threatening to take his sight and ultimately his life.

Since his diagnosis, he has endured months of treatment and tests at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, Manchester Children’s Hospital, The Christie, in Manchester before undergoing the specialist proton beam therapy in Jacksonville, Florida.

Throughout his ordeal, his twin sister Francheska and dad James have been by his side.

James Sellers said: “After everything he has gone through its a great honour for Logan to be chosen as the Child of the Year. He such a brave resilient little boy always providing a smile when he can despite everything he has been through.

“I’m so proud of Logan in the way he has dealt with the past seven months, and for him to return to full time school since his return from America is remarkable.”

Now, as Child of the Year, Logan will get to be a VIP for the day. He will be taken on a special day out, courtesy of the Chronicle and its supportive advertisers who will shower him with gifts.