A KEEN eyed motorist spotted a car burst into flames on the A55 on Sunday morning.

Bill Speddy, of Menai Bridge, managed to capture dramtic images of the car as it was consumed by flames on the busy dual carriageway near Gaerwen.

“We were passing this car, the road was quite quiet. I didn’t notice what type it wa, but it was a blackish blueish colour with an Irish number plate. I noticed it as we were driving towards Hen Blas.

“I first saw just some small flames and there was a chap standing in front of the car on his mobile phone.

“I went on about a 150 yards further along and parked in a layby and got my camera out. I just managed to get the shots as the flames took hold. It went up very quickly. It was very dramatic and there was an awful lot of smoke going across the road.”

Huge plumes of smoke covered the carriageway slowing traffic and North Wales Police had to close off part of the road as firefighters Bangor and Llangefni tackled the blaze. Two appliances were despatched.

The traffic built up and was diverted along the A5 through Gaerwen and one lane of the eastbound carriageway was closed.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 10.52 on Sunday, February 19 a crew from Llangefni and Bangor were depsatched to a vehicle on the side of the the road.

”Two sets of breating apparatus and one hose reel was used. The vehicle had 90 percent fire damage.”

No other vehicle was involved in the fire and no one was hurt and the cause of the blaze is unknown