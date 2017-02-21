McGinness strike gives Holyhead Hotspur win over Llanfair United

A SOLITARY strike from talisman Mel McGinness was enough to give Holyhead Hotspur a 1-0 success over struggling Llanfair United.

The Harbourmen continued their resurgence and now find themselves in ninth position ahead of Saturday’s trip to Caersws (2.30pm).

Campbell Harrison’s side were left rueing a host of missed opportunities throughout the contest, which should have secured the win long before the final whistle.

The talented McGinness, who has been one of the Huws Gray Alliance’s top performers this season, scored the only goal of the game on 20 minutes when a superb low cross from the left touchline by Gavin Sharpe saw the pocket dynamo launch himself despite being under pressure into a stooping low dive to head home.

Despite dominating proceedings thereafter, the home side were unable to add to their tally on a disappointing afternoon in-front of goal, although they managed to see out the game comfortably for their ninth win of the campaign.

The win puts the Holy islanders in good heart for the coming weekend trip as they bid to finish the business end of the season on a high with five games remaining.

In addition they also face a crunch Huws Gray Cup quarter final against Porthmadog looming at the new Stadium on Saturday, March 4.