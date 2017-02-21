Caernarfon Town boss Williams urges side to 'embrace' huge week of action

CAERNARFON Town boss Iwan Williams has urged his side to “embrace the next few days” ahead of their JD Welsh Cup quarter final clash at Llanfair United on Saturday (2.30pm).

The injury-hit Canaries prepared for the final eight contest with a 2-0 win at Caersws, while they also travelled to struggling Conwy Borough on Wednesday night as the Chronicle went to press.

The Cofis boss, who started his first game in three years in Saturday’s win, said: “With having so many out I feared the worst on Saturday, however I still believed we had enough in the changing room to win the game, through desire if anything.

“We started well and took a hold of the game and showed true grit to grind the win out and that’s credit to the players. We know that the league is more or less a formality for Prestatyn, however I keep drumming in to the lads that until it’s mathematically impossible we need to keep going.”

Talisman Darren Thomas got the visitors in-front with a fine effort on 23 minutes, and they managed to secure their 15th win in 23 league contests through the in-form Nathan Craig.

A place in the final four of the national competition awaits if they can defeat a struggling United, who go into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss at Holyhead Hotspur.

“The Welsh Cup has always meant a great deal to me and preparation started immediately after the Rhyl game,” added Williams.

“We will embrace the next six days and do everything we can to get ourselves into the semi-final. We know there’s a large contingent of supporters following us and we want to thank all our supporters in advance for what we know will be an electric atmosphere.

“I know this is an old cliché’ but it’s true when I say we need our twelfth man more than ever on Saturday and I hope we can make it a memorable occasion for all involved.”