Bangor City boss Dawes says side has 'nothing to fear' ahead of TNS cup clash

BANGOR City boss Ian Dawes insists his side have nothing to fear as travel to champions The News Saints in the JD Welsh Cup on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Citizens geared up for the game with a 3-2 win over Cardiff Met, a result that moves them to within two points of Gap Connah’s Quay in second ahead of their quarter final clash.

Dawes, said: “If we perform as we can then we are capable of beating anyone, which you could see by our first half performance on Saturday, which is the best we have played all season.

“We know every one of our players need to be at their best if we want to get a result and we cannot afford to be carrying anyone on the day. If we do that, then we have a chance.”

The home side began the game well and took the lead on 27 minutes when Gary Taylor-Fletcher fed Henry Jones, who finished confidently to give City the advantage.

Things got even better soon after when Dean Rittenberg notched his first goal for the club on 31 minutes after good work from Daniel Nardiello, and they went into the break three-up when Jones bagged his second when he latched on to a Bradley Jackson pass to finish well on 42.

After the break saw the students finally impose themselves on proceedings and they found a way back into the game on 48 minutes through Eliot Evans, before Dan Spencer further reduced the arrears on 55.

The Citizens managed to regroup despite coming under intense pressure and held on for the three points.

“I think if we had gone in at the break four or five to the good they could have had no complaints,” added Dawes.

“The important thing is that we look after what we are doing and everything else will take care of itself. We have always said that the top three is the target now and if we keep performing like we did in that first 45 minutes then we have every chance.”