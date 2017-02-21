RGC U16s downed by strong Ospreys West side at Parc Eirias

RGC U16s continued their age grade campaign with a 45-17 defeat to a strong Ospreys West side at Parc Eirias.

Dillon Caulfield, Dan Hiscoks and Dyfan Ceredig all crossed the line twice for the visitors, with Steffan Cox bringing the try count to seven.

Declan Thomas with five conversions sealed victory for the side played the final 10 minutes against 13 men, after two yellow cards were awarded to the North Wales side for repeated infringements.

Despite the eventual result there were plenty of positives to take from the game, with Rydal Penrhos pupil and winger Sean Hughes again catching the eye in j8ust his third start for the young Gogs since joining the programme.

Others that put in notable efforts including Oscar Crowe for his powerful play in the pack against formidable opposition, while Bethesda star Matt Buchanan also performed well.