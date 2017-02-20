Call made to relocate Holyhead's ‘twin’ of Marble Arch

Calls have been made to relocate North Wales’ “twin” of London’s famous Marble Arch.

The Admiralty Arch on Salt Island, Holyhead is owned by Stena Line as part of the port and remains off-limits to the general public.

However, some people are now calling for it to be moved to another location where it can be seen both by visitors and locals alike.

The monument was completed in 1824, three years before Marble Arch in London, and commemorates a visit by King George IV to Holyhead.

It was built using marble from Red Wharf Bay, situated on the East coast of Anglesey.

An Isle of Anglesey County Council spokesman said: “Planning officers would be happy to provide guidance should any individual or group wish to make a formal listed building consent application.

“Any proposal to move Admiralty Arch would need the support of its owner and a strong supporting justification as the presumption is that the monument is best preserved in its present location.

“If a building consent application is received, we would deal with it in the appropriate manner and CADW would be consulted as part of the process.”

Discussions will continue, with heritage body CADW, Isle of Anglesey County Council and STENA with CADW likely to make the final decision as to whether or not moving the monument would be possible.