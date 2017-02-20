Tiny tortoise who needs specialist care stolen from Conwy Water Gardens

A TINY tortoise has been stolen from a Conwy aquatic centre.



The Horsfield tortoise – which is about 10cm in size – was stolen from the Water Gardens in Rowen. The attraction is also home to the Dutch Pancake House.



Horsfield tortoises are described as a popular choice for beginners and live for about 50 years. "Great care" should be taken with the species; it is not only competent at burrowing but tunneling and is one of the most common tortoises to be lost when people permit them to roam their garden.



A post on Conwy Water Gardens’s Facebook read: “We are sad to say that at sometime on Friday one of our Tortoises was stolen.



”We are very concerned of the welfare of this lovely animal, due to the very specialist care and environment they require.”



It is understood that no further action will be taken by the centre if the tortoise is dropped off anonymously.



Anyone from the area offered a horsfield tortoise or sees one for sale is asked to ring the Water Gardens on 01492 650063