Menai Bridge man spent night in cells after breaching abuse protection order

She announced their engagement on Facebook last year, but the fiancée of Daniel Burgess made a familiar 999 call to police on Friday night to say he’d turned up at her address and she was frightened





Lisa Staines had clambered out of a bedroom window at her Menai Bridge home to avoid him, but told police she didn’t require their involvement.

The 999 call led to 31-year-old Burgess, of Tyddyn Mostyn Estate, Menai Bridge, spending a night in the cells and then appearing in court at Llandudno when he admitted the civil offence of breaching a Domestic Abuse Protection Order, within hours of it expiring on Saturday.

Ffion Tomos, on behalf of North Wales Police, said officers had seen Miss Staines in Uxbridge Square at Menai Bridge, where she was “very emotional and clearly intoxicated.”

She added : “She informed police she was afraid of what he might do if he returned to the house.”

However she refused to engage with officers, “which was a recurring theme”.

The domestic violence order, lasting 28 days, had been imposed last month and this was the second breach.

Last year she had announced their engagement on Facebook after a similar order was made involving what was “a very volatile relationship.”

Richard Williams, defending, said the couple intended to marry.

He suggested that Burgess, having spent a night in custody, should be fined.

Burgess was fined £50.

Court chairman Kenneth Allitt told him : “You need to sort out what is going to happen with you and your fiancée.

You can’t keep coming back to court and racking up more fines and getting back together again.”