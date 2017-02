Temperatures are on the up in the region

It is feeling "positively Spring-like today", according to weather experts.

Earlier on Monday, the Met Office tweeted that temperatures have already reached 16 degrees celsius in Rhyl. Hawarden Airport reached 15.3 degrees celsius.

The forecast for Rhyl is as follows: "Dry with sunny spells to start, but becoming cloudier through the afternoon with outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected to spread into the country from the west.

"It will be fairly breezy, but also quite mild."

Welcome to the #WarmestDayOfTheYear so far - Hawarden Airport has just reached 15.3 ºC, and temperatures are on the up — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2017