Mum and teenage daughter mount campaign to halt tree felling in Llangefni

A MOTHER and daughter are on a campaign to halt the felling of an avenue of trees, which are gradually being removed.

Jacqueline Ashton and daughter Hannah, 16, of Glan Dwr, have been distressed to see several 40 ft trees cut down on the boundary between the Plas Arthur Leisure Centre and Ysgol Gyfun in Llangefni.

“My daughter and I are very upset about it,” said Jacqueline, who used to work as a tree surgeon at Plas Newydd.

“They have taken down about half a dozen trees in the last couple of months,”

“Three of them went about two weeks ago, just leaving the bare stumps.

“It is been rumoured that they are dangerous in wet weather, but we disagree. We are on a campaign to save them.

“They are really beautiful. I’m not sure what kind they are.

"It is very upsetting to see them being taken away. They must have taken at least 50 or 60 years to grow.”

Jacqueline added: “My daughter has grown up knowing them and she is especially upset at their loss.

“She has even felt inspired to put her feelings down on paper and is trying to encourage her friends to help her protest.”

A spokesman for the Isle of Anglesey County Council said, “Following the incident which occurred in December 2016, when one of the trees at the entrance of Plas Arthur fell due to high winds, a second tree was badly damaged and leaned towards the road.

“Due to the risk that the second tree posed, it was essential that it was removed.

“Following that incident, the authority arranged for the trees at the entrance of Plas Arthur to be surveyed by an arboriculturist.

“The survey revealed that of the seven trees that were left in that cluster, one was unsuitable for retention and had to be removed.

“This was done shortly after we received the report in January 2017.

“The remaining six will not be removed but maintained by a tree surgeon.

“We are now in the process to have the second cluster of trees by Ysgol Gyfun, Llangefni surveyed and will respond appropriately following the report.”