Loving tributes flood in for Holyhead mum-of-five Lisa WIlliams

AN OUPOURING of grief has taken place following the death of a Holyhead mum of five whose badly burnt body was found in a shelter on Anglesey.

The body of Lisa Williams was found by a security guard, close to Newry Beach, on Sunday night and police were alerted at 10.50pm moments after she had posted touching Valentine’s message to her children on social media site Facebook.

She added three new photos at 10.01pm, on Sunday, February 12, including pictures of chocolate bars she was sending her children along with a silver necklace for her daughter.

Her last messages read: “Hope this arrives in time for Valentine's Day Adellé Craig Christopher Keéra Aoife bach x.”

"I love you all with my Welsh heart, lovely Welsh (parcel), Valentine's treats and chocolate treats. Will see you all soon I promise. Kind hands, kind feet, nice words and sharing is caring."

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

Det Insp Jason Higgins at Llangefni Police Station, said: “The lady was pronounced dead at the scene and we are now in the process of locating and informing her family.

“Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Holyhead mayor Ann Kennedy said: “On behalf of the town our thoughts go out to the family of Lisa, particularly her children, but also to her many friends, who will also be affected. It is a terrible loss.

“We at the town council want to offer any help to the family in any way we can.

“If there is anything any of us town councillors can do, we are here to help, they only have to ask.”

Family members, friends, and residents have laid floral tributes beside the shelter and many more have posted messages of sympathy on social media.

One floral tribute message said: “To my beautiful daughter Lisa, love you forever and miss you so much, lots of love, mam.”

Another read: “Our Lisa Bach. You’ll always be in our heart. Love you forever, Dad and Rachel xxx.”

On Facebook her daughter, Adellé, wrote simply: “Love u mam and miss u x.”

Lynn Owen (was Ashton) wrote: “How very sad to hear such heartbreaking news like this. My heart aches thinking about her dear children, family, and close friends. My prayers and thoughts are with you at such a very sad time for you all. RIP Lisa Bach. My love goes out to each and every one of you.”

Emma Owen wrote: “So sad. Thoughts are with the family and her children. Beautiful girl inside and out xxx. RIP Lisa.”

Tina Dooley posted: “Thinking of her family and especially her beautiful children. Heartbreaking xxxxx.”