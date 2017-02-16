Police warning after attempted house burglary in Bangor

Police in Bangor are warning the public to be on their guard following an attempted burglary in the Penrhos area.

At about 7.50pm on Tuesday, an intruder attempted to gain entry into a house through a ground floor window.

They fled the scene after the occupants of the house switched on the lights.

Investigating Officer PC Ceri Wasiuk at Bangor Police Station said: “If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious person or behaviour, or indeed knows who is responsible then please contact Police.

“It is worth reminding house holders to be vigilant at all times, ensure your property is adequately secured and keep windows and doors securely locked. If you see any suspicious behaviour contact police immediately.”

If you have any information contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref. RC17021443.