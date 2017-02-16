Police seek missing man from Beaumaris

POLICE are appealing for help to trace a 64-year-old man missing from Beaumaris.

Anthony Harold Lester, sometimes known as “Big Tony,” has not been seen or heard from for several weeks leading to his family becoming increasingly concerned.

Attempts to trace him have so far proved fruitless and police officers are now focusing enquiries and searches in both North Wales and Merseyside.

PC Steve Robins, at Llangefni Police Station, said: “Anthony is about 6ft, large build, has grey hair and a fully grown grey beard.

“He sometimes wears glasses. He may be wearing trousers and a fleece jacket.

“North Wales Police are appealing for anyone who has had any sighting of Anthony to contact them.

“His family have had no recent contact and we are all increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

If you can assist with the investigation or have any information contact North Wales Police via the web live chat

www.north-wales.police. uk/contact/chat-support.aspx, telephone police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting: Missing Person Ref 17426.