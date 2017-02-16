POLICE scored another success in its war against drugs after more arrests were made in Bangor.

The North Wales force is continuing its crack-down campaign “Operation Rattle” against those who possess and supply controlled drugs in Gwynedd and Anglesey.

A 32-year-old Bangor woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Controlled Drugs in Maesgeirchen, Bangor, on Monday, February 13.

Later, the same day, in a separate incident, a 44-year-old Pwllheli man was charged with a Misuse or Drugs Act offence and possession of bladed articles in Bangor.

Det Sgt Andy Davies from the region’s pro-active unit said: “Following the success of last week’s warrants and arrests we promised further action would follow under “Operation Rattle” and this week’s arrests are just part of that process.”

”Officers executed a Misuse Of Drugs Act search warrant in Maesgeirchen, Bangor and arrested a local 32-year-old woman on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A Controlled Drugs and Possession of Class B.

“In addition, substances we believe to be controlled drugs and related paraphernalia were also recovered. Following interview she was bailed from the Police Station and will return in April after officers complete their investigation.”

A Pwllheli man was arrested at 6.30pm, in The Crescent, Bangor, by plain clothes officers following a targeted operation and seized an amount of a Class A Controlled Drug.

“He was also found to be in possession of two large knives. Fortunately they have now been taken from him and so on two counts the community is a far safer place as a result,” the DS added.

On Wednesday, February 15, the man answered bail and was charged with possession of a Class A Controlled Drug and possession of bladed articles. He will appear before local magistrates in March.

Operation Rattle is an on-going investigation targeting those who bring controlled drugs into Gwynedd and Anglesey from outside north Wales, in line with the forces’s Operation Scorpion, and targeting serious and organised crime.

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action,” the DS said.

”However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

Information can be passed to Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101.

If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’