Anglesey singer releases first single since overcoming tumor

A female singer-songwriter from Anglesey has released her first single, just three years after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.



Beth Frazer, aged 22, from Valley was told she had a pineal cystic tumor on her brain in the summer of 2014, despite initially thinking she had a case of bad hayfever.



She said: “I couldn’t get out of bed most days, let alone sing, so it was a very lonely time.



Going from being a singer and a teaching assistant and being very sociable to being stuck in bed everyday with sunglasses or in a wheelchair, unable to live my life, was hell.”



Eventually, some relief came for Beth and her family, when in June 2015, a local fund had raised around £60,000 and she was able to fly to Sydney’s Prince of Wales Hospital in Australia, for treatment.



Beth had first released an EP with three tracks “Agora Dy Galon”, “Teithio” and “Pedair Wal” in 2011 and it received airplay on several local stations. However, due to her illness she had to give up singing as it became a tough task to perform.



Her new single, Tanio y Fflam, marks her return to the studio for the first time since overcoming the tumor. It was produced by Josh White and Kent-based White Noise Music Productions.



Beth now hopes that it will restart her career as a singer.



She said: “It’s been a tough three years and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Although my recovery is still very much a process, one day I will get there.



I’m just so happy to be releasing music again because it is my absolute passion!”