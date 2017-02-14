Swim Gwynedd star smashes Welsh backstroke record

A SWIMMING sensation continued her stunning form by breaking a long-standing Welsh record.

Martyna Ruszkowska, a member of Swim Gwynedd, is now the national record holder in the 50 metre backstroke after achieving the feat at a regional event at Llandudno Swimming Pool last weekend.

The Swim Wales star and Rydal Penrhos pupil took the title and record with a time of 29.07 seconds, which was previously held by current Olympian Georgia Davies (29.37 in 2006).

The 15-year- old, said: “I was very pleased and rather surprised when I found out I had broken the record because I don’t train a lot of backstroke and really wasn’t expecting it at all.”

This is the latest in a long line of successes for the Commonwealth Games hopeful, who won the 50m butterfly event at the Sheffield Burns meet last month, recording the fastest time of any category at the event.

It promises to be a busy few months for Martyna, who will be part of the Welsh squad for their Golden Tour of Marseilles, France in March, before she looks for further national success at the Welsh and British Championships, which are being held in Swansea and Edinburgh respectively