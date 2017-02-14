Bangor City boss Dawes praises side after Gap Connah's Quay win

BANGOR City manager Ian Dawes was full of praise for his side as they secured a 2-1 win over Gap Connah’s Quay.

The Citizens produced a memorable first half performance that was the catalyst behind their victory, and they will look to close the gap to third place even further when they host Cardiff Met on Saturday (2.30pm).

Dawes, said: “It was a game of two halves really but we knew that was going to be the case given how much the wind was going to play a part.

“We needed to get a couple of goals and thankfully we did that in the first period, and for us to get that second goal was massive.

“Credit to our lads, they dealt with every problem they tried to throw at us, and when we had real quality moments in the game we made them count.

“A lot of games in this league are won by the team who scores first, but the most pleasing thing for me is that we got stronger as the game wore on and I felt we should have won by a bigger margin in the end.”

The Citizens had a perfect start as a Henry Jones free-kick some 20-yards out deflected off the defensive wall to beat John Danby and give Bangor the lead in the third minute.

They extended their advantage with Jones once again on target after a slick move down the right hand side which involved Burnley loanee Bradley Jackson.

After 26 minutes, the visitors had the ball in the back of the City net as a hanging free-kick was nodded home but only after an infringement on keeper Connor Roberts.

Andy Morrison’s side find a route back into the game on the hour mark when Matty Owen prodded home from close range, but the away side suffered a blow with the loss of skipper George Horan to a second yellow card, which stifled their momentum and gave the hosts a vital three points.