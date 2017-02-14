Holyhead Hotspur edged out by Flint Town United

HOLYHEAD Hotspur suffered their second defeat in a row as they fell to a 3-2 home reverse to Flint Town United.

The Harbourmen now sit in ninth position in the Huws Gray Alliance following their recent blip in form, and Campbell Harrison’s side will look to put things right this Saturday when they host Llanfair United (2pm).

The Silkmen raced out of the blocks and were two goals to the good after 16 minutes courtesy of a pair of fine efforts from Adam Brown and Adam Eden.

This finally sprung the home side into life and they pulled a goal back on 36 minutes through Dewi Thomas, before they levelled proceedings on the stroke of half-time when talisman Mel McGinness found the net straight from a corner.

After the break saw Aden Shannon’s side regain the advantage on 69 minutes through Ritchie Foulkes, whose speculative effort from 20 yards took a nasty deflection over the head of Paul Pritchard, which proved to be enough to take the points on a difficult afternoon for both sides due to the adverse weather conditions.

The game was marred by a nasty injury to Flint’s Chris Roberts on 25 minutes who was in severe pain from a dislocated shoulder and was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.