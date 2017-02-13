Woman's body found near Anglesey beach

Emergency services were alerted to reports of a woman’s body being found near a beach on Anglesey.



At around 10.50pm on Sunday, February 12, the discovery was made close to Newry beach, Holyhead. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, having reportedly been badly burnt.



Whilst no formal identification has taken place, officers believe that she is a local of the area and enquiries are underway to locate and inform her next of kin.



At this time, the death is not being treated as suspicious and the HM coroner for north west Wales has been informed.



District Inspector at Llangefni Police Station, Jason Higgins, said: “The lady, who we believe to be local was pronounced dead at the scene and we are now in the process of locating and informing her family. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”