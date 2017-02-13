Driver taken to hospital following freak accident

A driver managed to avoid any serious injuries after a tree had fallen down on top of his car.



On Sunday February 12, at approximately 11.30pm, the huge tree came tumbling down on top of the white five-door vehicle.



Following reports of the accident, a paramedic team in a rapid response unit arrived on the scene and rushed the man to Ysbyty Gwynedd, after he managed to free himself from the wreckage. He was in a stable condition.



The A545 Ffordd Telford in Menai Bridge was closed for more than 12 hours in both directions due to the incident, with high winds being blamed for the tree’s collapse.



A statement from the Welsh Ambulance Service read: “We were called at about 11.30pm on Sunday 12 February to reports that a tree had fallen onto a car on Telford Road, Menai Bridge.



We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in a stable condition.”