Mixed views over the pros and cons of third Menai Strait crossing

POLITICIANS have given mixed views after a government minister described the economic and community “benefits” of a Menai Strait third crossing.

Economy and infrastructure secretary Ken Skates met with interested parties to explain the Welsh government’s latest position on the crossing plan designed to improve access to and from Anglesey.

“I have long been clear in my commitment to a third Menai crossing and the obvious benefits it would bring to local communities and the economy. The current system is often over capacity and with major projects such as Wyfla Newydd in the pipeline we must act quickly to look at how we can improve accessibility,” he said.

He added that the government had looked in detail “at all possible solutions” to the existing Britannia Bridge, from providing three narrow lanes with tidal flow on the existing bridge to moving the eastbound merge to smooth traffic flow, but these were ruled out following safety issues identified in risk assessments and by emergency services.

“We are now developing a preferred option for a new bridge in consultation with interested parties to see what’s possible. We continue to explore with the National Grid opportunities for a combined road and cable crossing – something which could provide added benefits to the scheme ,” he said.

Mr Skates added that the A55 was another priority for Welsh Government, with several multi-million pound schemes to improve traffic planned including the £200m Deeside Corridor.

In response, Plaid Cymru AM for Ynys Mon, Rhun ap Iorweth said: “I have long called for the dualling of the Britannia Bridge, there is good reason for this to be done now. The first is the number of economic development opportunities in Anglesey in the coming years which will lead to more traffic.

“The second is because of the National Grid’s north Wales connection plans - it would make more sense to put the cables on a new bridge rather than building a new bridge and then building a tunnel for cables as well. The need for a third bridge is not just to do with traffic jams, it is more to do with resilience, which is why we should push for this to be done as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Anglesey’s Labour MP Albert Owen said: “Ken Skates is taking the issue of transport integration and the Menai third crossing seriously.

“I have raised these matters with him. We need governments at all levels to work together and I'm pleased the Welsh Government is taking the lead on these matters vital to North Wales.”

Nathan Gill AM for North Wales and MEP for Wales said: “I'm grateful to the cabinet secretary for taking the time to listen to local residents' views on the prospect of a third crossing. It's vital that local residents' views are taken into consideration and we protect the natural beauty Anglesey has to offer.

“A third crossing could cost up to £200million but before we spend such vast amounts we should look at every viable alternative.”

He added that investment in public transport, including electrifying the railway, introducing park and ride and “other more creative options” would help improve flow of traffic once it gets off the Island and onto the A55.”