Man who stabbed sleeping homeless person in Bangor is jailed for two years

A GWYNEDD man has been jailed for two years after stabbing a homeless man in Bangor city centre.

Matthew Lee Roberts, aged 26, appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court and pled guilty to wounding and possession of a blade.

Roberts, of Caernarfon Road, Bangor, inflicted four stab wounds on the lower body of 63-year-old Dyfrig Hughes, who was sleeping beneath an archway near the Castle pub after they had been drinking together.

Investigating Officer DC Jade Light of Caernarfon CID said: “Those in our communities who carry knives and use violence must realise there is a consequence to their actions.

“Knives can inflict terrible injuries and it is reassuring to see the courts acknowledging such. Our message is a simple one, please don’t carry knives and if you are concerned about those in our community who do then let us know.”

Judge David Hale at Caernarfon crown court on Monday described it as “a mindless stabbing” although the wounds were not deep.

He told him that if he didn’t solve his drink problem he would be returning to court and sentences would get longer and longer. Defence barrister Simon Rogers said Roberts wished to apologise to a friend he’d known for years.

Anyone with information regarding knife crime, or any crimes, are urged to contact North Wales Police via the web live chat www.northwalespolice.uk and follow the links. Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.