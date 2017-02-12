RGC fightback not enough to prevent Llandovery defeat

AN IMPRESSIVE fightback was not enough to prevent RGC from suffering their first Principality Premiership Tier One defeat at Llandovery.

Mark Jones’ side recovered from an early deficit before falling to a 20-10 defeat, and they will be hoping for better fortune in the WRU Cup this Saturday when they travel to Bridgend (2.30pm).

The visitors were undone by a slow start once again, and they fell behind on nine minutes when fly-half Jack Maynard struck a penalty through the posts.

The Gogs’ defence held firm against a constant stream of attacks thereafter, but they finally relented on 28 minutes when the impressive Rhodri Jones scythed through for a superb individual score. Maynard added the extras to give the home side a ten-point cushion heading into the break.

The introduction of former Wales U18 international Efan Jones at scrum half after the break sparked some life into the visitors, who rewarded for their improved start to the second period when Jacob Botica continued his fine form with another difficult penalty that was sent over with ease.

Things got even better moments later when Tom Hughes rounded off a fine team move to cross the white wash which Botica converted on 50 minutes.

Despite having the momentum they were unable to add to their score, and the hosts regained their advantage when the flawless Maynard added to his tally with another successful penalty.

Jones brought on reinforcement to inject some life into the pack in the form of Rydal Penrhos pupil and RGC U18 skipper Dan Owen, Phil John and Ross Davies, but they fell further behind when another quick attack from the Drovers resulted in Mike Evans touching down. Maynard added the extras.

Despite a late rally from the Gogs, they were unable to find another score and suffered their fifth defeat in what has been a successful debut top flight campaign to date.