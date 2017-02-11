Bangor thief jailed after stealing mobile phone from sleeping train passenger

A BANGOR man has been jailed for 10 weeks after stealing a mobile phone from a sleeping passenger on a train.

Jones, 30, of Llandygai Road, Bangor, took the phone on a service travelling between North Wales and Chester on December 19.

British Transport Police officers trawled CCTV from the outside of the train and Flint station, before circulating his image.

He was arrested and charged in January.

Jones pleaded guilty to theft at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on February 3 and was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer PC Henry Thompson said: “The best part was that during a search of Jones’ house, the victim’s phone was recovered and returned to them immediately.

“You might think no one is watching and you’ll get away with taking someone else’s property. But we’re here to make sure you won’t.”