Funeral of former North Wales Police chief constable takes place in Llandudno

FAMILY and friends filled a church to pay tribute to a former chief constable of North Wales.



David Owen died on Tuesday, January 24, aged 85. Mourners packed into Trinity Church in Mostyn Street, Llandudno for his funeral and service of remembrance on Thursday.



Mr Owen served as chief constable of North Wales Police from 1982 to 1994. He was was born in Betws-y-Coed in 1931 and the son of a police sergeant.



Colleagues took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mr Owen.



Gareth Pritchard, North Wales Police’s deputy chief constable, said: “Proud to see the police family attend in large numbers to pay tribute to our former chief constable.”

Mark Owen, chief officer for the North Wales Police Special Constabulary, added: “Proud and privileged to have been a pall bearer. I owe chief constable Owen a debt of gratitude for the career he gave me.”



Mr Owen was married to Patricia, had a daughter Gail and sons, Philip and Mark.



Mr Pritchard added: “David will be remembered for his strong and effective leadership.



”I know from personal experience he left a positive and lasting impression on all those who served with him.”