Anglesey man jailed after assaulting paramedic

A binge-drinker who had claimed he felt suicidal had spat in a paramedic’s face and shoved him backwards, a court heard on Thursday.





Owen Roberts, aged 52, of Carmel, Llanerchymedd, Anglesey, was jailed for 26 weeks by district judge Gwyn Jones at Llandudno.



Judge Jones told him :”Right-thinking members of our society would be appalled by your behaviour. This was an assault upon a paramedic carrying out his duties.

“You deliberately degraded him by spitting in his face.”



The judge said, when in drink, Roberts used violence. Judge Jones said he had also assaulted his 78-year-old mother and wasted valuable emergency resources.



Roberts admitted common assault on Huw Parry and Medwen Roberts on January 25.

Prosecutor James Neary said the ambulance service had asked for police protection when they attended Roberts’s home because he was known to be abusive and violent.

Roberts had pushed his mother and dragged her around. Mr Neary said he appeared in custody because of fears for her.



Defence solicitor Glyn Roberts said the ex-farmer’s alcohol problem had blighted his life. The lawyer said he had been “frothing at the mouth” and he hadn’t intentionally spat on the ambulanceman.