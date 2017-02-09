Probe continues into fatal shooting of 18-year-old Peter Colwell in Llanbedrog

Police are continuing to investigate the death of an 18-year-old man who was shot in a pub car park near Pwllheli.

Peter Colwell, from Capel Uchaf near Clynnog Fawr, was found at the Ship Inn in Llanbedrog at 12.15am on Sunday.

A post mortem examination at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd confirmed that Peter, 18, had died from a single shot gun wound to the head.

Police investigating the fatal shooting have released four men on bail, but say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with his death.

Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies said; “A number of experts were able to assist us in the post mortem examination and this will help us in reconstructing the events during the early hours of Sunday when Peter sustained the fatal wound.”

“Officers recovered the shot gun from the scene and four local men arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed pending further enquiries.

"These four men and the deceased were friends. Family liaison officers continue to support the family at this difficult time.”

The coroner and family have been informed of the post-mortem results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V016717.