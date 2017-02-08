Bangor City downed at Bala Town in thriller

BANGOR City kicked-off phase two of the Dafabet Welsh Premier League season with a controversial 3-2 defeat at Bala Town.

The Citizens came out on the losing end of what was an incident-packed affair in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras, and they will look to get back to winning ways on Friday evening when they host Gap Connah’s Quay (7,45pm).

Town had the ball in the net on 10 minutes when Hunt’s header flew through the defence, but it was disallowed for an infringement on Mark Connolly.

Venables tested the Bangor goal once again when he fired wide from Anthony Stephens’ delivery, before Stuart Jones sliced the ball past the upright following a good passage of play.

City had a glorious chance to claim the lead when they were awarded a penalty after 26 minutes Conall Murtagh was penalised for clipping Henry Jones in the box, but Gary Roberts fired his spot kick wide.

They were made to pay for this error on the stroke of half-time when the prolific Venables headed past Connor Roberts to open the scoring.

Ian Dawes’ side came out with a renewed sense of purpose after the break and levelled on 52 minutes when Dan Nardiello got on the end of Jones’ free kick to scramble the ball over the line.

A moment of confusion on the hour mark saw Stuart Jones shown a yellow card initially, followed by a red card, which was intended for Stuart J Jones.

After the referee was informed of the error the Lakesiders’ continued with 11 men, and City suffered a further blow when Nardiello had another goal chalked off for offside.

Colin Caton’s men were given a penalty when Ian Sheridan was felled in the area, and Anthony Stephens made no mistake from the spot.

Roberts received his marching orders for City on 74 minutes, and Stuart L Jones doubled their advantage with a far post finish soon after.

Substitute Rodrigo Blanco halved the deficit in stoppage time but it was not enough to prevent defeat.