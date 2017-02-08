Caernarfon now 16 points behind leaders after Holyhead Hotspur defeat

CAERNARFON Town’s faint hopes of retaining their Huws Gray Alliance crown suffered another blow as they were beaten 3-1 at Holyhead Hotspur.

Iwan Williams’ side are now 16 points behind leaders Prestatyn Town and the Canaries, who finished the game with ten men, will hope for better this Saturday when they host struggling Ruthin Town (2.30pm).

The Harbourmen almost went ahead early on when Mel McGinness and Mike Kelly both forced Alex Ramsay into saves, but the deadlock was eventually broken on 17 minutes when Dewi Thomas met a corner to fire home from close range.

This provoked a strong response from the Cofis who had efforts from Danny Brookwell and Jamie Breese narrowly miss with efforts, but they were dealt another blow on 28 minutes when an altercation between Ramsay and Holyhead defender Alex Jones resulted in the Town stopper receiving a red card and a penalty was awarded.

Kenleigh Owen confidently struck the ball past substitute keeper Keighan Jones to double their tally.

After the break saw the Cofis finally find a way back into the contest when a Kevin Lloyd cross was met by the head of forward Darren Thomas on 71 minutes to reduce the deficit.

Williams’ side were undone again on 80 minutes when McGinness’ cross found Robert Llewellyn-Jones at the far post to kill off Town’s hopes.