Leisure centre closed after rash scare

GROUP of school children were evacuated from a leisure centre pool on Anglesey this afternoon after they fell ill whilst swimming.



Emergency services were called to the incident involving pupils reported to be from Ysgol Gyfun Esceifiog, Gaerwen at the Plas Arthur Leisure Centre in Llangefni.



The building had to be closed at around 10am and staff from Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust arrived at the scene at around 10.50am.



The pupils were then told to evacuate the premises, it has been alleged that they had acquired a rash after being in the water.



However, their symptoms were not serious and the children received treatment with a precautionary check by ambulance staff.



North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene to mobilise a fire appliance, after arriving at 10.57am.



Emergency services remained at the scene whilst assessments over the cause were investigated.



A spokesman for the Isle of Anglesey County Council said: “ The pupils have been assessed at nearby Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni. We have worked closely with staff, children and parents and would like to thank them for their co-operation at this difficult time. We would also like to thank colleagues from the emergency services for their prompt and professional response.



The centre’s dry facilities have now re-opened, but due to further testing the pool will remain closed for the time being.” The leisure centre re-opened at 2pm, but the swimming pool remained closed.