North Wales Chronicle Child of the Year: Appeal for Nominations

THE time has come to send in your nomination for the North Wales Chronicle 2017 Child of the Year competition.



Each year, the Chronicle honours a child who has shown remarkable bravery, battled with adversity or made a positive contribution in their community.



The winner will enjoy a fun-packed day full of gifts and treats, courtesy of the Chronicle’s generous advertisers.



All too often, youngsters hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.



But this very special competition seeks to recognise, highlight and reward those young unsung heroes out there in our community.



Last year’s winner, brave, Kieran Floy enjoyed a treat filled tour of Anglesey and Gwynedd as part of his prize.



The Chronicle’s generous advertisers welcomed the four-year-old from Holyhead, who suffers from spina bifida and hydrocephalus.



Kieran’s rare condition meant he had an excess build-up of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) around his brain. Because of this, he has a shunt (a thin tube carrying the CSF from the brain to his abdomen) fitted and had to be cathertised twice a day.



Is there a youngster in your family who has achieved something amazing, and who deserved to be recognised in these pages?



Down your street, in your school, around the corner – or even in your own living room – there could be a young person who could become the Chronicle Child of the Year.



Do you know of a child who has overcome the odds in some way, or who has done something to make life better for those around him or her?



If so, this is your chance to ensure they are rewarded for their efforts.



Let us know and we’ll make sure the winner enjoys a day out they will never forget.



Send your nominations to Child of the Year, North Wales Chronicle, c/o 23 Kinmel Street, Rhyl, Denbighshire, LL18 1AH, email jackie.davies@nwn.co.uk or call 01248 387413. Entries close on Friday February 10.