POLICE are appealing for help after a 19-year-old woman was accosted by a man during the early hours of Sunday.

The woman was grabbed by the man in the Pen Y Bryn Road area of Bangor between 1.30am and 1.50am.

He is described as Asian, aged in his 20s, with short dark hair, approx 5’6 and of slim build

Inspector Owain Llewellyn, at Bangor Police Station, said: "The woman was able to push the man away and continued on her way home, fortunately not badly injured but clearly very upset.

"We are looking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the man, or anyone acting suspiciously to contact police.”

The woman’s route took her along Glynne Road, High Street and towards Beach Road.

Insp. Llewellyn added “We are determined to identify and locate this man as soon as possible.

"I’d appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious people or behaviour, or indeed knows who may be responsible for this incident to contact police.”

If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively, phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote V000103.