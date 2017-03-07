Horizon launch search for second set of apprentices

Horizon Nuclear Power has opened its applications for its second intake of technical apprentices to support the Wylfa Newydd nuclear power station project on Anglesey, which will take on up to 12 individuals.



The comprehensive three-year scheme has been designed in partnership with Grwp Llandrillo Menai and gives ambitious, engineering-minded students the opportunity to gain valuable skills and qualifications while working one one of Europe’s most transformational infratstructure projects.



Dr Ian Rees, Grwp Llandrillo Menai’s executive director of business development, said: “Grŵp Llandrillo Menai is delighted to have such an important role to play in the development of the skilled local workforce. As an organisation, our priority is to help local people get the education, skills and experience that will allow them to gain employment on projects such as Wylfa Newydd.



We have been delighted with the progress of the current cohort of Horizon Apprentices who are studying at the college, and we look forward to welcoming the new intake of aspiring engineers in September.”



The apprentice’s will follow in the footsteps of last year’s intake and will initially be based at Bangor’s Coleg Menai campus, where they will get to grips with the engineering skills needed to build and operate Wylfa Newydd. However, once the brand new Engineering Centre at Coleg Menai’s Llangefni Campus opens, which is expected in 2018-19, the apprentices will move there.



Sasha Davies, head of strategic development Wales for Horizon, said: “We’re very pleased to be launching our second year of the apprenticeship scheme for engineers at Horizon.



Investing in young people in our local area is a key priority for Horizon and this scheme provides fantastic opportunities for the young people of North West Wales to come and learn about engineering and be part of our Wylfa Newydd organisation in the future.”

Gerwyn Williams, apprenticeship manager for the project, said: “We started our first scheme in September with a group of 10 individuals and are now starting the process of recruiting our next group of apprentices.



It is a three year apprenticeship and we are looking to develop general skills in the first year, developing electrical and mechanical skills and then year two and three will enhance those skills further.”



Two of the current apprentices, Sophie and Alex, who are both from Anglesey, said that the opportunity to learn new skills close to home is something that attracted them to the scheme, whilst also stating that the opportunity had given them confidence to work in the field of engineering.



Applications for the apprenticeships can be filled in online at www.horizonnuclearpower.com/technical-apprenticeship-scheme