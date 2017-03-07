Police crack down on drink and drug drivers

POLICE are on a drink and drugs driving crackdown after making a number of arrests across North Wales over the weekend.





The North Wales force targeted motorists suspected of driving under the influence, between Friday, February 3 and Sunday, February 5.



On Sunday night, a 49-year-old man was arrested in Llandygai, near Bangor, after failing to provide a breath test. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.



Earlier, on the same evening, a 68-year-old man was arrested in Beaumaris after providing a positive roadside breath test. He has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.



A 42-year-old man was arrested and bailed pending the results of further tests results after testing positive for cannabis whilst on the A55 near Llangefni.



Other suspected drink or drug related arrests were made in the Rhyl, Wrexham, Trelawnyd and Holywell areas.



Sergeant Tony Gatley from the force’s roads policing unit said: “Only a few days after we released the results from our Christmas campaign, once again, we are having to issue a warning to people regarding the dangers of drink and drug driving.



“Despite our repeated messages people are still being reckless and risking their own lives and the lives of other road users by choosing to take to the roads whilst under the influence.”



Throughout 2016, North Wales Police made 881 drink drive and 400 drug drive arrests across the region. During the Christmas campaign, 95 drink drive and 60 drug drive arrests were made.



Sgt Gatley added: “Driving with excess alcohol or under the influence of drugs is not just a criminal offence, but also completely unacceptable. North Wales Police will continue to target those breaking the law as part of daily policing.”



If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please contact North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.