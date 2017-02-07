Four men held over fatal shooting of 18-year-old Peter Colwell near Pwllheli released on bail

Police investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old have released four men on bail, but say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with his death.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said the four men, who were released pending further inquiries, were friends with victim Peter Robert Colwell.

Mr Colwell was found with fatal gunshot wounds in a car park next to the Ship Inn, Llanbedrog, after emergency services were called at 12.15am on Sunday.

The force spokesman said the family of Mr Colwell, from Capel Uchaf near Clynnog Fawr, were being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers recovered a shotgun from the scene.

Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies said: "Although this tragic incident is being treated as a murder investigation, we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances.

"We are employing experts to help us establish exactly what happened and how the firearm came to be discharged.

"I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident involving local people and there is no wider threat to the public.

"We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and the firearm involved has been recovered.

"We will be consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service in due course regarding any charges that may be made.

"Our sympathies go out to Peter Colwell's family and friends at this difficult time for them all."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V016717.