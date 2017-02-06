Chinese New Year hits Bangor!

Bangor’s Chinese New Year festival proved to be a hit with the people of the City as hundreds of people turned out to march together in celebration of the event.





On Saturday, February 4, to mark the “Year of the rooster” performers from the Confucius Institutes at Bangor University and London South Bank University were joined by pupils from Our Lady’s School to put on a vibrant display of Chinese culture.



The parade left Bangor Cathedral at 12pm before a 15-metre-long dragon wound its way through the crowds of attendants and down the High Street, accompanied by costumed dancers and drummers who provided a party atmosphere.



A gala then followed once the parade had arrived at the clock at 12.30. The gala featured traditional Chinese song and dance, instrumental pieces and a special Chinese and Welsh duet of Ar Hyd y Nos was performed.



Special guests to the event included Mayor of Bangor Cllr Dewi Williams and local actress, Angharad Rhodes, best known for her leading role in the CBeebies television series, Melody.



All photos of the event were taken by Kerry Roberts.