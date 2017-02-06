Fatal shooting of 18-year-old near Pwllheli an 'isolated incident' say police

POLICE insist the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Pwllheli was an 'isolated incident' with no wider threat to the public.

Four arrested men remain in custody after the teenager was shot dead while in a vehicle in a car park next to the Ship Inn pub in Llanbedrog.

Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday to reports of the shooting.

The suspects were interviewed by detectives on Sunday while the scene was forensically examined.

Superintendent Nigel Harrison said: "Following the serious incident in Llanbedrog, Gwynedd, where an 18-year-old man tragically lost his life, four local males remain in police custody.

"I would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident involving local people and there is no wider threat to the public.

"What is a thorough and detailed investigation continues."