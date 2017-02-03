Man arrested after drugs sting in Amlwch

A POLICE sting in Amlwch resulted in a 34-year-old man being arrested after officers seized a large amount of cash and cannabis.

North Wales Police stepped up its pursuit of people who possess and supply controlled drugs on the island and executed a Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant on Thursday, February 2.

DC Chris Renshaw of Llangefni CID said: “At 7pm, on Thursday, a Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant was carried out in the Amlwch area of Anglesey resulting in the seizure of a large amount of cash, an amount of cannabis.

>body_text<“A 34-year-old local man being arrested and interviewed for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and money laundering. He was later bailed to allow police time to complete our investigation.

>body_text<“This is another example of North Wales Police making a positive impact on our communities through targeting those few who cause the most harm. Today’s action is just the start, and further is planned.

>body_text<“ It is vitally important we listen to concerns from our communities, and where necessary take proportionate and positive action. It was clear from the local response yesterday’s operation was very well received.”

He added that the possession and distribution of controlled drugs will “not be tolerated in our communities” and that police would continue to take “positive, robust action.”

>body_text<“However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us,” he added.

Anyone with information can speak tolocal Police Officers or PCSOs, or contact the control room direct via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or messaging via Facebook or Twitter. To remain anonymous phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.