MEMORIES of old Bangor will be shared during a special nostalgia event in the town on Saturday, February 4.





Bangor Civic Society is holding an open day from 1pm - 4pm, at Penrhyn Hall, Bangor (opposite the taxi rank by the bus station).

The Society is hoping members of the public will bring past photos and family albums to share and discuss.

The Open Day is in conjunction with Storiel, the town's revamped museum and gallery.

Lois Jones, Community Heritage Officer, will be on hand to advise about the collection and preservation of personal archives.

She hopes to play recording of people’s memories and there will be a Bangor Quiz.