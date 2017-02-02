Rescuers rescue sheep trapped for two weeks hundreds of feet down Snowdonia quarry

A SEVEN-STRONG team of RSPCA officers took part in a complex rescue involving rope teams scaling a Snowdonia quarry to release a trapped sheep.

The animal had been trapped for approximately two weeks and was stuck several hundred feet down the quarry.

On January 25, RSPCA officers arrived at the scene to find the sheep uninjured, and with access to food and water, but with no way to return safely to land.

Inspectors Mark Roberts, Mike Pugh, Andy Broadbent, Kia Thomas, Jenny Anderton, Vicki Taylor and animal collection officer Ann Lloyd-Williams were involved in the rescue, captured on video.

Officers abseiled down the quarry before the sheep was collected and bagged and brought back to safety.

The sheep rescue was completed successfully with the ewe later released to join the rest of her flock.

If you spot an animal in distress call the RSPCA’s helpline on 0300 1234 999.