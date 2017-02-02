Bangor student left traumatised after teenage trio post lamb's heart through her letterbox

Three undergraduates who posted a lamb’s heart through the letterbox of a fellow university student during a harassment campaign which terrified her had thought it was a “prank,” a court heard.

Magistrates at Caernarfon were told that sanitary towels and offensive leaflets were also delivered and had left the young woman victim traumatised.

Stephen Barker, 18, Hannah Lee, 19, and Tom Proffitt, also 19, students at Bangor, admitted harassment.

They were said to be remorseful and hadn’t appreciated the seriousness.

Prosecutor Diane Williams said they had wanted a Facebook reaction.

Each must do 150 hours’ unpaid work, pay £500 compensation, and £170 costs.

Magistrates’ chairman Keith Lycett said it was “very unpleasant” for the victim. “I hope it has been a severe lesson to all of you,” he added.