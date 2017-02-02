Anglesey man jailed after incident that left elder brother losing three fingers

The day after pleading guilty to dangerous driving at 80mph when his elder brother lost three fingers, a man broke his sibling’s jaw in an attack.

This was despite the elder brother having written a letter to a judge pleading that Jamie Warner should not be sent to prison for the driving offence.

Now Warner, aged 26, of Tynygongl, Anglesey, has been jailed for three years – a year for dangerous driving and a consecutive two years for wounding 28-year-old farmhand Scott Warner after they had been drinking on Christmas Eve.

He also admitted common assault on their mother and breaching a restraining order and was given concurrent four-month terms.

Warner was banned from driving for two years from the time he is released from prison and must take an extended driving test.

Judge Huw Rees at Caernarfon Crown Court told him: “It’s a lamentable story of tragedy in the family. They will never forget this.”

He hoped Warner would feel shame every time he looked at the brother, who had been so supportive after the crash.

Emmalyne Downing, prosecuting, said that the crash happened in the village of Pentraeth, Anglesey, last August.

The brothers had been drinking and at 2.15am their Ford Mondeo crashed at 80mph, the car ending on its roof. Scott Warner recalling how his fingers were “hanging off”.

He was taken to hospital at Stoke on Trent where three of them were amputated.

The judge was highly critical that no medical report had been prepared for the hearing.

Dealing with the wounding charge, Miss Downing said it happened after the brothers had returned home after drinking.

The victim, as well as a broken jaw, suffered cuts and bruises to his face and his injured fingers became infected.

Scott Warner told police his brother had “terrible anger issues” and needed help.

Dafydd Roberts, defending, said his client felt overwhelming shame” about the pain he had caused his brother.

The judge commented that it was a tragedy that brothers had fallen out but Scott had shown “brotherly loyalty”, which the judge said “made him more of a man than the one in the dock.”

At the end of the case the judge said he wanted an explanation provided by the Crown Prosecution Service for the ”lack of preparation” and information.

Det Sgt Daf Curry at Caernarfon CID said: “I hope today’s sentencing encourages other victims of domestic abuse to come forward.

“Domestic abuse is a crime and with our partners we will do all we can to eradicate it from our communities and vigorously pursue those who commit these acts.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim and I hope they are reassured by today’s action.”