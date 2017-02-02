HOLYHEAD is to decide what to do with a giant Jim’ll Fix It badge from Jimmy Savile which was presented to the town in 1990.

The metal badge, the biggest ever made, measuring 14 inches with a 200ft ribbon, was given to the town after Cllr Jeff Evans contacted the Jim'll Fix programme to see if the notorious presenter could cheer up the residents.

A flu bug had struck during the town's festive season, so Cllr Evans had asked if the programme could recreate Christmas in August.

Cllr Ann Kennedy, Mayor of Holyhead, said: “It was a wonderful day for Holyhead, I remember it well.

”The sun shone, Ruth Madoc entertained the crowds dressed as a Christmas fairy, it was wonderful for the children and elderly alike, and there was a parade and a very memorable OAP lunch."

Cllr Kennedy, said the badge was in storage and in all likelihood, with its ‘negative connotations,’ would be destroyed.

Cllr Evans said Hi-Di- Hi star Ruth Madoc was joined by boxer Frank Bruno during the filming of the elaborate festivities during the special day.

He said: ”There were Chrstmas trees in the streets all decorated. It was just a wonderful day for Holyhead, a fantastic event.

“We don’t want to ruin people’s memories of a happy day, but we do want to wipe away any association of the town of Holyhead with Jimmy Savile.”