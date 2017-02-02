HUNDREDS of placard-waving protesters gathered under Bangor’s town clock on Monday evening to demonstrate against Donald Trump and his controversial policies.

They were showing their anger at the American president’s ban on refugees and his decision to block people entering the US from seven countries.

The rally, which started at 7pm, was organised by Katie Gill of the Bangor University Labour Society.

She hailed the event a success on “many levels” describing it as a “calm and peaceful collective”.

She said: “The community should be incredibly proud of what they did. It was special. They wanted to show that they are appalled with Trump's executive order preventing people from majority Muslim countries travelling to the USA.

“Trump is bullying some of the most vulnerable people who are fleeing from unimaginable terror.

"What our protest did is stand up to that bully and tell him he won't get away with this. Closer to home we have wonderful diversity in North Wales and no one should feel secluded and intimidated.

“We demonstrated that in Wales, our hearts are big and open and ready to help when people need it. That is a beautiful message to send when there's a lot of frightened people.”

Speakers at the rally included Arfon Assembly Member Sian Gwenllian and peace campaigner Linda Rogers.

Mrs Gwenllian said: “It was encouraging to see how many people turned out at short notice - feelings are very strong.

“It's imperative that we stand together now as a clear message of support and solidarity to those persecuted minorities and raise a collective voice against the politics of division and hate.”

Protester Susan Gathercole said: "I was there because Trump's actions are what led to the rise of Nazi Germany, we wanted to show we are watching him, and our government, and we object.”

Ms Gill added: “It was a collective who want better representation from their leaders to show the world we do not believe in prejudice.

“There are a lot of people who are angry that this event happened and that the protest wasn't for home grown problems.

“This is ludicrous, treating everyone equally, with respect and allowing them to live free from fear is everyone's responsibility.”